May 10 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $4.6 MILLION VERSUS $8.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO ADD SIX NEW PRODUCTS FROM ITS EXISTING PIPELINE TO ITS CANADIAN COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO IN 2018 AND 2019

* CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW IN-LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES AND ACQUISITIONS TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS NEAR-TERM PRODUCT PIPELINE

* EXPECTS ITS GLOBAL LICENSING BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A “SOLID BASE” OF HIGH-MARGIN ROYALTY REVENUE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: