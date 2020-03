BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Total Revenue Of $5.9 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 8% TO $5.9 MILLION FROM $6.4 MILLION

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $0.10

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NOTICE FROM BAUSCH HAS IMPACTED TIMING OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AT ONSET OF STRATEGIC REVIEW BOARD CONTEMPLATED TWO SCENARIOS FOR CANADIAN COMMERCIAL ASSETS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS - FIRST OPTION UNDER REVIEW OPTION, WAS TO SELL ASSETS TO A SINGLE BUYER OR MULTIPLE BUYERS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SECOND OPTION WAS TO FIND MOST COST-EFFECTIVE MEANS TO DISTRIBUTE CANADIAN COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PROGRESS HAD BEEN MADE ON BOTH FRONTS PRIOR TO NOTICE FROM BAUSCH

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DUE TO LEGAL DISPUTE WITH BAUSCH, CO MUST NOW FOCUS FIRST OPTION ON SELLING ASSETS INDIVIDUALLY

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC -EXPECTS DISCUSSIONS WITH GALEPHAR REGARDING NEW PRODUCT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2020