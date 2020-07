July 8 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* CIPLA LTD SAYS COMMERCIALLY LAUNCHES CIPREMI (REMDESIVIR) ON WEDNESDAY -STATEMENT

* CIPLA LTD SAYS AIMS TO SUPPLY OVER 80,000 VIALS WITHIN THE FIRST MONTH -STATEMENT

* CIPLA LTD SAYS CIPREMI WILL BE AVAILABLE VIA GOVERNMENT AND HOSPITAL CHANNELS ONLY- STATEMENT