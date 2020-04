April 2 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* CIPLA LTD -SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PHASE-3 CLINICAL END-POINT STUDY FOR FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE AND SALMETEROL INHALATION POWDER (100/50 MCG)

* CIPLA LTD -STUDY DEMONSTRATED THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE BY ASSESSING PRIMARY END POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: