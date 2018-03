March 20 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING U.S. FDA OBSERVATIONS FOR CO’S GOA UNIT

* SAYS RECEIVED CERTAIN OBSERVATIONS WHICH ARE PROCEDURAL IN NATURE

* SAYS FDA CONDUCTED PRODUCT SPECIFIC PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION AT GOA PLANT IN JANUARY 2018

* SAYS ‍"AT THIS STAGE, WE DO NOT FORESEE ANY IMPACT ON OTHER PRODUCTS BEING MANUFACTURED/FILED FROM PLANT​" Source text - bit.ly/2u83eKg Further company coverage: