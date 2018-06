BRIEF-Cipla, Unitaid Announce Deal To Lower Price Of Combination Therapy To Treat Opportunistic Infections In HIV Patients

June 8 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* CIPLA LTD - UNITAID, CO STRUCK DEAL TO LOWER PRICE OF FIRST COMBINATION THERAPY THAT PREVENTS OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTIONS IN PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV

* CIPLA - PRICE OF PRODUCT EXPECTED TO COME DOWN MORE AS GOVTS, INTERNATIONAL FUNDING BODIES PROCURE LARGER QUANTITIES FOR HIV TREATMENT PROGRAMMES

* CIPLA - COMBINATION THERAPY CONTAINS CO-TRIMOXAZOLE, ISONIAZID AND VITAMIN B6

* CIPLA - CO TO REDUCE CEILING PRICE OF MEDICINE BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT TO $ 1.99/PERSON/MONTH, FOR PUBLIC-SECTOR PROCURERS IN LOW,MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES