Oct 27 (Reuters) - CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 2.06 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.95 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR ‍​26.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 37.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT BEFORE GEDI EXTRAORDINARY TAX CHARGE AT EUR 44 MLN

* FOR FY EXPECTS TO CONFIRM POSITIVE RESULT ACHIEVED IN FIRST NINE MONTHS‍​

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017 EXCLUDES TAX CHARGE FOR GEDI‍​