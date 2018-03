BRIEF-CIR Compagnie Industriali Riunite FY Revenue Up At EUR 2.80 Bln

March 12 (Reuters) - CIR COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE SPA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.80 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.62 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 33.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.038 PER SHARE

* IN 2018, IN THE COMPONENTS SECTOR THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE WITH A HIGHER RESULT

* IN 2018, MEDIA SECTOR DOES NOT ALLOW TO FORECAST ANY SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT MARKET EVOLUTION THAN THAT OF 2017

* IN 2018, IN HEALTHCARE THERE SHOULD BE AN INCREASE IN SALES REVENUES AND MARGINS

* FY NET RESULT WAS A LOSS DUE TO ONE-OFF TAX CHARGE FOR GEDI

* EXCLUDING ONE-OFF CHARGE, FY NET RESULT WOULD HAVE BEEN POSITIVE FOR EUR 59.6 MILLION