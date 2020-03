March 9 (Reuters) - CIR SpA - Compagnie Industriali Riunite :

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER SHARE

* FY NET LOSS EUR 69.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE STABLE AT EUR 2.11 BILLION

* UNDENIABLE RISK OF CORONAVIRUS HAVING GLOBAL IMPACT ON ALREADY WEAK MARKET, DESPITE GROUP’S LIMITED EXPOSURE TO CHINESE MARKET

* UNDENIABLE RISK OF CORONAVIRUS HAVING GLOBAL IMPACT ON ALREADY WEAK MARKET, DESPITE GROUP'S LIMITED EXPOSURE TO CHINESE MARKET

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PHENOMENON ARE FOR THE MOMENT UNPREDICTABLE