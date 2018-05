May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR TCRC-TRAIN & ENGINE AND IBEW RATIFICATION VOTE

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: