March 15 (Reuters) - Circa Enterprises Inc:

* CIRCA REPORTS SALES AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.04 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 47.8 PERCENT TO C$8.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)