* CIRCASSIA GROUP PLC - EQUITY FINANCING FACILITY

* CIRCASSIA GROUP PLC - ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY FINANCE FACILITY WITH TWO OF ITS MAJOR INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS

* CIRCASSIA GROUP - NASCIT AND RICHARD GRIFFITHS HAVE COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO A TOTAL OF £5M OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CIRCASSIA