March 17 (Reuters) - CIRCLE PHARMA:

* RAISES $45 MILLION IN SERIES B FINANCING

* CIRCLE PHARMA - FINANCING WAS LED BY COLUMN GROUP, WITH PARTICIPATION BY NEXTECH INVEST, THROUGH ITS NEXTECH VI ONCOLOGY SCSP FUND

* CIRCLE PHARMA - PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CIRCLE’S WORK TO DEVELOP INHIBITORS OF CYCLIN A & CYCLIN E, TO EXPAND CO’S PIPELINE

* CIRCLE PHARMA INC - PETER SVENNILSON AND THILO SCHROEDER WERE APPOINTED TO BOARD. JOHN JOSEY WAS APPOINTED TO CIRCLE PHARMA’S BOARD AS CHAIRMAN Source text: