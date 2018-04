April 17 (Reuters) - CIRCOR International Inc:

* CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL - EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT

* CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MILLION, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2HEEufx) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)