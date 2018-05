Cirrus Logic Inc:

* CIRRUS LOGIC REPORTS Q4 FY18 REVENUE OF $303.2 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE $303.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $318.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $210 MILLION AND $250 MILLION

* SEES Q1 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 48 PERCENT AND 50 PERCENT