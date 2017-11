BRIEF-Cirrus Logic reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.36

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc:

* Cirrus Logic reports Q2 FY18 revenue of $425.5 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 revenue $425.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $410.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 FY18 revenue is expected to range between $510 million and $550 million​

* For Q3 FY18 GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 48 percent and 50 percent​