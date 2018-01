Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp :

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE TITLED “CIRTEK’S NEW ACQUISITION TO GENERATE P500-M SALE” PUBLISHED ON JAN. 24

* DOES NOT RECALL ISSUING STATEMENT THAT IT INTENDS TO TAKE MULITPAY PUBLIC AT A FUTURE TIME‍​

* CONFIRMS STATEMENT IN ARTICLE THAT MULTIPAY PROJECTED TO ACHIEVE 2018 FULL YEAR REVENUE OF 500 MILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)