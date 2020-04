BRIEF-CIS Q1 Revenue Up At 69.4 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - CATERING INTERNATIONAL & SERVICES SA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 69.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP NET INCOME: € 5.4 MILLION, +9.8%

* ON CORONAVIRUS : CIS IS NOT IN A POSITION, AT THIS STAGE, TO MEASURE ITS IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: THE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY REMAINS LIMITED

* COVID-19: STOPPING OF SMALL OPERATIONS AND REDUCTION BETWEEN 30% AND 40% OF CUSTOMER STAFF MOBILISED ON SITES LOCATED IN ALGERIA, BRAZIL AND CHAD Source text: bit.ly/34ZMseS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)