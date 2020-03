BRIEF-CIS Reports Low Operational And Economic Impacts From COVID-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Catering International & Services SA :

* CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR GROUP IS CURRENTLY RECORDING VERY LOW OPERATIONAL AND ECONOMIC IMPACTS FROM THIS VIRUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY ALMOST ALL OF OUR SITES CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN A CONTROLLED MANNER

* ON CORONAVIRUS : I REMAIN VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT OUR GROUP’S ABILITY TO PASS THIS DIFFICULT MILESTONE AND TO PURSUE AND ACHIEVE THE AMBITIOUS OBJECTIVES THAT WE HAVE ALL SET FOR OURSELVES - CEO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE CONTINUE TO RESPOND TO NUMEROUS TENDERS IN WHICH OUR POSITIONS REMAIN STRONG