March 27 (Reuters) - Catering International & Services SA :

* CIS HAS BEEN LITTLE AFFECTED TO DATE BY THE FALL IN OIL PRICES

* WHILE BUSINESS IN THE FIRST FEW MONTHS OF THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IS STILL GOING WELL, IMPACT OF COVID-19 VERY LIMITED

* HAS A HEALTHY AND SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION ON 31/12/2019 WHICH SHOULD ENABLE IT TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS