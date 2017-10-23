FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco announces agreement to acquire Broadsoft, a leader in cloud calling and contact center solutions

* Cisco - ‍pursuant to agreement, Cisco will pay $55 per share, in cash, in exchange for each share of Broadsoft​

* Cisco - deal for ‍aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.9 billion net of cash​

* Cisco - ‍acquisition has been approved by Board of Directors of co, Broadsoft​

* Cisco - ‍prior to close, Cisco and Broadsoft will continue to operate as separate companies​

* Cisco - ‍upon completion of transaction, Broadsoft employees will join Cisco’s Unified Communications Technology Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

