BRIEF-Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany For $270 Million

May 2 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* CISCO ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE ACCOMPANY

* CISCO - WILL ACQUIRE ACCOMPANY FOR $270 MILLION IN CASH & ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

* CISCO - ACCOMPANY TEAM WILL JOIN CISCO COLLABORATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNDER CHANG’S LEADERSHIP

* CISCO - INTENT TO ACQUIRE ACCOMPANY, A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY BASED IN LOS ALTOS, CALIF.

* CISCO - ACCOMPANY FOUNDER AND CEO AMY CHANG WILL JOIN CISCO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT IN CHARGE OF COLLABORATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP

* CISCO - CHANG HAS IN CONJUNCTION WITH TRANSACTION RESIGNED FROM CISCO BOARD

* CISCO - ROWAN TROLLOPE LEAVING CISCO TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: