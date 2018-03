March 28 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* CISCO ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER AND NEW CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

* CISCO - GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

* CISCO - MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: