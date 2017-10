Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc-

* Cisco executive chairman John Chambers notifies board of directors that he will not stand for re-election

* Cisco - ‍board plans to appoint Cisco ceo Chuck Robbins to serve as chairman when Chambers’ term expires at annual meeting of shareholders on Dec 11​

* Cisco - John Chambers will be given honorary title of chairman emeritus at annual meeting of shareholders on December 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: