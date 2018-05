BRIEF-Cisco Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.66

May 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q3 REVENUE $12.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $12.43 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CISCO SEES Q4 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 6%

* CISCO SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.68 TO $0.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.69, REVENUE VIEW $12.73 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT

* CISCO - EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE UP TO $50 MILLION OF CHARGES IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* CISCO - EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE UP TO $50 MILLION OF CHARGES IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* CISCO - TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MILLION