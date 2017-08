BRIEF-Cision Ltd says ‍Q2 revenue estimated between $156.5 mln - $157.0 mln​

July 11 (Reuters) - Cision Ltd:

* Cision pre-releases selected preliminary unaudited second quarter 2017 financial results

* Cision Ltd says ‍Q2 revenue estimated between $156.5 million and $157.0 million ​

* Not yet finalized its financial statement close process for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Q2 net loss estimated between $20.2 million and $20.8 million

* Pre-releasing select Q2 results in connection with anticipated launch of $1,250 million first lien senior secured term loan syndication​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)