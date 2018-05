May 8 (Reuters) - Cision Ltd:

* CISION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES UPDATED FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 23.6 PERCENT TO $180.2 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $722 MILLION TO $732 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.87 TO $0.89