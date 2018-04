BRIEF-Cit Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $500,000,000 Of Its Common Stock

April 26 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $500,000,000 OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CIT GROUP INC - EXPECTS TO USE CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND PURCHASES OF SHARES VALIDLY TENDERED AND ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

* CIT GROUP - OFFERING TO BUY STOCK FOR PURCHASE PRICE UP TO $500 MILLION AT SINGLE PER-SHARE PURCHASE PRICE NOT OVER $56.00, NOT BELOW $50.00 NET TO SELLER

* CIT GROUP INC - OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT