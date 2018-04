April 25 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT GROUP - INTENDS TO COMMENCE MODIFIED “DUTCH AUCTION” CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO $500 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01PER SHARE

* CIT GROUP - INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018