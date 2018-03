March 6 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc:

* CIT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND SUBORDINATED NOTES

* CIT GROUP INC - COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025

* CIT GROUP INC - ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028