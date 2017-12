Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc:

* CIT GROUP SAYS ON NOV 22, OCWEN LOAN SERVICING AGREED TO A $29.9 MILLION SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE CLAIMS FILED IN DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION AGAINST CO ON AUG 12, 2016

* CIT GROUP INC SAYS THE $29.9 MILLION SETTLEMENT WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S FINANCIAL CONDITION OR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2zL685O)