March 24 (Reuters) - Citadel Group Ltd:

* NO SIGNIFICANT PROJECTS OR CONTRACTS HAVE BEEN DELAYED OR CANCELLED IN PERIOD FOLLOWING RELEASE OF ITS H1FY20 RESULTS.

* CONFIRMING FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.8CPS FULLY FRANKED WILL BE PAID

* FOR ALL AUSTRALIAN AND GLOBAL BUSINESSES, FULL EFFECT OF COVID-19 REMAINS UNCERTAIN