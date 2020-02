Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citadel Group Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WELLBEING SOFTWARE GROUP FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £103 MILLION

* DEAL TO BE FUNDED BY UNDERWRITTEN TWO-TRANCHE PLACEMENT RAISING ABOUT $127 MILLION AND A $90 MILLION DEBT FACILITY

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE EPS ACCRETION