Nov 30 (Reuters) - CITADELE BANKA AS:

* SAYS 9 MONTH 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME AT EUR 55.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9 MONTH 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS DEPOSITS GREW BY 2 PERCENT VERSUS TO SEPT 2016 AND REACHED EUR 2.8 BILLION Source text : bit.ly/2iou8bM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)