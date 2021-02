BRIEF-Citadel's Griffin Says "We Receive No Personal Indentifying Information From Retail Investors" - CNBC

Feb 19 (Reuters) - CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN:

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS WE RECEIVE NO PERSONAL INDENTIFYING INFORMATION FROM RETAIL INVESTORS - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS “LIKENING US TO BIG TECH IS JUST NOT CORRECT” - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS EXCHANGES CAN’T BE AS COMPETITIVE AS WE CAN - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS WE ARE ALWAYS ADVOCATES FOR MARKETS THAT HAVE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS ORDER FLOW IMPORTANT SOURCE OF FUNDS FOR BROKERAGES - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS I DON’T SPEND MUCH TIME THINKING ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCIES - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS MELVIN CAPITAL INVESTMENT WASN’T A MISTAKE - CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS “THERE’S BEEN A NUMBER OF MIS-PERCEPTIONS ABOUT THE DATA THAT WE RECEIVE FROM THE RETAIL BROKERAGE COMMUNITY”- CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS “THERE’S NO DOUBT IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, THE AMOUNT OF SHORT SELLING WILL BE REDUCED BY THE EVENTS OF THE COURSE OF THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS”- CNBC

* CITADEL CEO KEN GRIFFIN SAYS “I THINK THE GAMESTOP SITUATION IS INCREDIBLY UNIQUE IN THAT IT WAS SUCH A HEAVILY SHORTED STOCK”- CNBC Further company coverage: