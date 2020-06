BRIEF-Citi Announces 2020 Interim Stress Capital Buffer Requirement

June 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITI ANNOUNCES 2020 INTERIM STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER REQUIREMENT

* CITIGROUP- FEDERAL RESERVE COMMUNICATED THAT CITI’S INTERIM STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER REQUIREMENT WOULD BE 2.5% FOR 4 QUARTER WINDOW OF 4Q 2020 - 3Q 2021

* CITI- INCORPORATING SCB, GSIB SURCHARGE, RESULTS IN MIN. REQUIREMENT OF 10% FOR STANDARDIZED, ADVANCED APPROACHES RELATIVE TO CET1 RATIO OF 11.2% IN Q1

* CITIGROUP INC - PLANNED CAPITAL ACTIONS INCLUDE COMMON DIVIDENDS OF $0.51 PER SHARE IN Q3 AND OVER FOUR QUARTERS COVERED BY 2020 CCAR CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: