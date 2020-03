March 31 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITI POSTPONES 2020 INVESTOR DAY

* CITI - WILL CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION & FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO DETERMINE A NEW DATE

* CITIGROUP INC - DUE TO RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC, IT WILL POSTPONE ITS 2020 INVESTOR DAY