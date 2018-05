May 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITI - CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP

* CITI - CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MILLION ($400 MILLION OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL