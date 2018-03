March 16 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc:

* CITI TRENDS PROMOTES BRUCE SMITH TO CEO

* CITI TRENDS INC - ‍SMITH HAS BEEN SERVING AS ACTING CEO SINCE MARCH 2017, WHEN PREVIOUS CEO RESIGNED​

* CITI TRENDS INC - ‍STUART CLIFFORD, VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​