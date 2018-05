May 23 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc:

* CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 2.1 PCT

* CITI TRENDS - COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 10% THUS FAR IN MAY

* TOTAL SALES IN Q1 INCREASED 5.5 PCT TO $211.0 MILLION