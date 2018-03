BRIEF-Citi Trends Reports Q4 Sales Rose 14.4 Pct To $212.1 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc:

* CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND NEXT STEPS UNDER ITS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

* ‍AUTHORIZES $25 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* FOR 52-WEEK FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY EXPECTS EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.55 TO $1.70

* SEES FOR 52-WEEK FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN RANGE OF 2% TO 3%

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.38​

* LOOKING AT LONGER TERM GOALS, COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCREASE COMPARABLE STORE SALES AT A RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 3% EACH YEAR

* ‍EXPECTS TO FUND $25 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE FROM CASH ON HAND​