April 17 (Reuters) - Citic Guoan Wine Co Ltd

* Says its liquor unit has filed a lawsuit against Xinjiang-based health industry firm for investment disputes

* Says the unit requested health industry firm to transfer land use rights to the unit and pay liquidated damages of 20.5 million yuan and other fees

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2EQXswE

