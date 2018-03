March 28 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$43.90 BILLION VERSUS HK$43.15 BILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$450.54 BILLION VERSUS HK$381.66 BILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$116.68 BILLION VERSUS HK$125.92 BILLION

* RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF HK$0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: