March 31 (Reuters) - CITIC Ltd:

* IN 2019, PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$53.9 BILLION, UP 7%

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$147,788 MILLION VERSUS HK$135,889 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE CERTAIN IMPACT TO GROUP ON CREDIT POSITION AND RATE OF RETURN OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AMONG OTHERS

* YEAR 2020 WILL BE DIFFICULT

* RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF HK$0.285 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: