BRIEF-Citic Resources Enters Agreement With Geo-Jade, Shanghai Longzhou Xinke Energy

April 8 (Reuters) - Citic Resources Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERED INTO THE HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH GEO-JADE AND SHANGHAI CO., PURSUANT TO WHICH THE COMPANY, GEO-JADE AND SHANGHAI CO. PROPOSE TO UNDERTAKE A REORGANISATION INVOLVING RESPECTIVE INTERESTS IN TINCY AND BPL

* SAYS GEO-JADE SHALL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY'S INTEREST IN THE HAINAN YUEDONG BLOCK IN THE BOHAI BAY BASIN IN LIAONING PROVINCE BY PURCHASING 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARES OF CITIC HAIYUE ENERGY LIMITED