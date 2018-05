BRIEF-CITIC Securities, China Merchants Securities Get Approval From CSRC To Conduct Pilot Cross-Border Businesses

May 3 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT RECEIVES SECURITIES REGULATOR’S REPLY REGARDING CONDUCTING PILOT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES

* SAYS BUSINESS SCALE WHEN CARRYING OUT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES SHALL NOT EXCEED 20 PERCENT OF NET CAPITAL OF CO China Merchants Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES SECURITIES REGULATOR’S REPLY REGARDING CONDUCTING PILOT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES

* SAYS BUSINESS SCALE WHEN CARRYING OUT CROSS-BORDER BUSINESSES SHALL NOT EXCEED 20 PERCENT OF NET CAPITAL OF CO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I6JGvB; bit.ly/2I6JGvB Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)