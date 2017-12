Dec 7 (Reuters) - Citic Securities:

* SAYS OUTSTANDING BORROWING STANDS AT 268.4 BILLION YUAN ($40.57 billion) AS OF NOV 30, UP FROM 237.5 BILLION YUAN AT DEC 31, 2016 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ACthJ8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)