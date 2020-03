March 3 (Reuters) - CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK15.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 2019 HK$1,002.2 MILLION, INCREASING BY 5.4%

* FY SERVICE REVENUE FROM PRINCIPAL OPERATIONS HK$7,396.4 MILLION, UP 3.6%

* WILL FACE NEW CHALLENGES IN 2020, PARTICULARLY CHALLENGES IN OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)