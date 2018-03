BRIEF-Citigroup Announces New U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy

March 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

* FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS ‍​

* NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”‍​

* WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS NOT TO SELL FIREARMS TO SOMEONE WHO HASN’T PASSED A BACKGROUND CHECK‍​

* WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE

* WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS NOT TO SELL BUMP STOCKS OR HIGH-CAPACITY MAGAZINES

* UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”

* WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS ‍​

* WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD‍​