March 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* SAYS ‍SGD 100 MILLION REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020​

* SAYS ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MILLION REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021​

* SAYS CO’S BASEL III TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: